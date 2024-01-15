‘Unwanted person’ turned out to be very much wanted — by Belleville police

Police say a call about someone refusing to leave hotel in Belleville over the weekend led to the arrest of a wanted man.
Investigators say they were called to the hotel on North Front Street “regarding an unwanted person” around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
While looking into the situation, police say officers learned the man who was refusing to leave was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions.
Trending Now
Jason Meichelbeck, 37, of Belleville, was arrested due to the warrant.
He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in February.
Comments