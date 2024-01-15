Menu

Crime

‘Unwanted person’ turned out to be very much wanted — by Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 10:47 am
Belleville police say a call about an 'unwanted person' at a local hotel led to the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday. View image in full screen
Belleville police say a call about an 'unwanted person' at a local hotel led to the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police say a call about someone refusing to leave hotel in Belleville over the weekend led to the arrest of a wanted man.

Investigators say they were called to the hotel on North Front Street “regarding an unwanted person” around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

While looking into the situation, police say officers learned the man who was refusing to leave was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions.

Jason Meichelbeck, 37, of Belleville, was arrested due to the warrant.

He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in February.

