‘Unwanted person’ turned out to be very much wanted — by Belleville police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a call about someone refusing to leave hotel in Belleville over the weekend led to the arrest of a wanted man.

Investigators say they were called to the hotel on North Front Street “regarding an unwanted person” around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While looking into the situation, police say officers learned the man who was refusing to leave was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions.

Jason Meichelbeck, 37, of Belleville, was arrested due to the warrant.

He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in February.