Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police confirm first homicide of 2024 after man found dead in vehicle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2024 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: Jan. 13'
Global National: Jan. 13
Global National: Jan. 13
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say the man found dead in a parked truck on Saturday morning is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Const. Véronique Dubuc says investigators are confirming a 30-year-old man sustained at least one gunshot to the upper body.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked in an alleyway just east of downtown Montreal.

A 911 call that came in around 7:50 a.m. Saturday alerted authorities to the body in the city’s Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is handling the case.

The killing is the first homicide reported on Montreal police territory in 2024.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices