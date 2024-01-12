Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2024 11:59 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Strength in the energy, technology and telecommunications stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.39 points at 20,991.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 187.29 points at 37,523.73. The S&P 500 index was down 0.84 points at 4,779.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.31 points at 14,982.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.70 cents US compared with 74.58 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.35 at US$73.37 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$37.60 at US$2,056.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

