Woman charged as Guelph police allege she gave false info in serious assault case

Police said they’ve made an arrest related to a serious assault reported last summer.

Last August, officers were called about a serious assault in a vehicle.

Three people were in the car at the time and the driver was allegedly hit in the side of the head with a glass jar. The blow reportedly caused significant injuries and he was taken to a trauma centre to be treated.

Police said they spoke to a woman who was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle when they picked up a man downtown.

Investigators said she told them she didn’t know the person who hit the driver, and he fled before officers arrived. The man was eventually found and revealed he and the woman knew each other.

A 38-year-old Guelph woman was arrested on Wednesday.

She’s been charged with obstruction of justice and has a court date in March.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Guelph in December. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.