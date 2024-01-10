Driver’s medical episode leads to 3-car crash in Belleville: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a three-car crash in Belleville started when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Bridge Street West between Sinclair and Dunbar streets around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one of the drivers suffered an undisclosed medical incident, causing a crash with a garbage truck and another vehicle.

The driver who suffered the medical episode was taken to hospital and police have not given an update on the driver’s condition.

Police say no charges will be laid.

The crash was among several police say they responded to during Tuesday’s blast of wintry weather.

They say between 11:20 and 4:40 p.m. officers were called to six separate crashes, including one that resulted in minor injuries.

Belleville police are reminding drivers to slow down, leave plenty of stopping distance between vehicles, and plan for increased driving times during increment weather.