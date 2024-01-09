Damage from shed fire in central Hamilton could top $300K

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters estimate damage to two properties in central Hamilton, Ont., could top $300,000 following a multiple alarm blaze Monday afternoon.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen around 4 p.m. coming from a shed in the rear of a dwelling near Robert Street and West Avenue North and later spreading to a 2.5-storey building that housed four apartments.

Chief Dave Cunliffe says the blaze involved crews working simultaneously at two locations in effort to hold flames from extending to other homes.

“It appears that the fire started in a shed in the rear yard … and then spread to the deck of the house and fence,” Cunliffe said.

He said the fire did work its way up the side of the Robert Street home, into a second floor apartment, and then on to the roof.

The shed at the West Avenue home was a total loss, with heavy damage to the fence and rear porch, according to fire crews.

Five residents from Robert Street have been displaced from their apartments, according to Cunliffe.

There were no injuries and it’s believed the cause of the fire may be connected to operation of a heater in the shed.