Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Damage from shed fire in central Hamilton could top $300K

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 7:44 am
Firefighters battled a blaze Jan. 9, 2024 in the area of Robert Street and West Avenue North in central Hamilton. View image in full screen
Firefighters battled a blaze Jan. 9, 2024 in the area of Robert Street and West Avenue North in central Hamilton. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters estimate damage to two properties in central Hamilton, Ont., could top $300,000 following a multiple alarm blaze Monday afternoon.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen around 4 p.m. coming from a shed in the rear of a dwelling near Robert Street and West Avenue North and later spreading to a 2.5-storey building that housed four apartments.

Chief Dave Cunliffe says the blaze involved crews working simultaneously at two locations in effort to hold flames from extending to other homes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It appears that the fire started in a shed in the rear yard … and then spread to the deck of the house and fence,” Cunliffe said.

He said the fire did work its way up the side of the Robert Street home, into a second floor apartment, and then on to the roof.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The shed at the West Avenue home was a total loss, with heavy damage to the fence and rear porch, according to fire crews.

Five residents from Robert Street have been displaced from their apartments, according to Cunliffe.

There were no injuries and it’s believed the cause of the fire may be connected to operation of a heater in the shed.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices