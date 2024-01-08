Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault at store in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 11:36 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
FILE - A man in handcuffs. Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man with a sexual assault reported in Cambridge on Jan. 2. Pixabay file
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a sexual assault recently reported in Cambridge.

At around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, police say officers were dispatched to a shop near Franklin Boulevard and Main Street in the Galt area of the city after a sexual assault was reported.

Police say the woman who was assaulted did not suffer any physical injuries.

Five days later, an off-duty officer spotted the suspect near Elgin Street and Avenue Road.

Officers soon arrived and placed the 24-year-old man under arrest. He is facing a charge of sexual assault.

