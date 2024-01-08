Man arrested in connection with sexual assault at store in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a sexual assault recently reported in Cambridge.

At around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, police say officers were dispatched to a shop near Franklin Boulevard and Main Street in the Galt area of the city after a sexual assault was reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the woman who was assaulted did not suffer any physical injuries.

Five days later, an off-duty officer spotted the suspect near Elgin Street and Avenue Road.

Officers soon arrived and placed the 24-year-old man under arrest. He is facing a charge of sexual assault.