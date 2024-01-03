Menu

Crime

Accused impaired driver detained by witnesses in Lake Country

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 4:55 pm
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
It was late New Year’s Day when travelers on Highway 97 near Oceola Road, in Lake Country, came across an SUV parked and blocking northbound lanes and determined something had to be done about the driver.

Mounties said Tuesday, it was around 11:30 p.m. when the witnesses to the scene secured the vehicle, called 911 and monitored the driver until they arrived.

“Officers attended, determined there was no collision or break down and believed the female driver’s ability was affected by alcohol,” RCMP said.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and escorted to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment to provide breath samples.

Click to play video: 'Former Kelowna Mountie slapped with written reprimand'
Former Kelowna Mountie slapped with written reprimand

She was later released on an Undertaking with a court date for Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand and is now prohibited from driving for the next 90 days on top of the vehicle being impounded.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, Lake Country Watch Commander, said in  2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences.

“Through continued education, enforcement and public engagement, we are working hard to reduce this number and continue to improve road safety for years to come,” he said.

“In this particular incident, witnesses on scene were instrumental at preventing any further danger to the public and assisted immensely with the investigation and for that we are truly thankful to them.”

 

