Crime

Saskatoon police investigating weekend string of stabbing incidents

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 4:46 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service are investigating several reported stabbing incidents that occurred over the weekend. File / Global News
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating several incidents of stabbings that occurred over the weekend.

The first incident occurred in the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2023, when patrol officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in the 600 block of Avenue I South where they located a man suffering from stab wounds. Police stated the victim was transported to hospital.

“Police responded to three other stabbings on Jan. 1, 2024. On two separate incidents, officers responded to the 1700 block of 20th Street West after two individuals attended to hospital for treatment of stab wounds,” police stated. “In both cases, the victims were not cooperative with police.”

The fourth stabbing to which police responded occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m., after an unconscious man was found outside in the 1700 block of Idylwyld Drive.

“He was found to be suffering from a stab wound and transported to hospital,” police stated.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and police are continuing to investigate.

