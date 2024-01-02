Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek tips in New Year’s Day lounge shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 12:56 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place at a downtown lounge a little over an hour into the New Year.

Officers, including the K9 unit and tactical support, were called to the St. Mary Avenue lounge around 1:30 a.m. Monday, and found a woman in her 20s who had been shot. Police gave her emergency care at the scene and she was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The woman isn’t believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said, and the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information or video from the scene is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

