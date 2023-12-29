Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite lower ahead of new year, U.S. markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2023 11:42 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Losses in the battery metal and base metal sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.94 points at 20,872.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.54 points at 37,637.56. The S&P 500 index was down 18.44 points at 4,764.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 117.09 points at 14,978.05.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.79 cents US compared with 75.69 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The February crude oil contract was up 40 cents at US$72.17 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$2,074.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.89 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices