Guelph man assaulted by new roommate: police

It didn’t take long for a new roommate to wear out his welcome.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a residence in the city’s south end early Thursday morning.

Investigators say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man came home and met, for the first time, another man who had moved in a few hours earlier.

They say the victim brought home a bottle of alcohol and the new roommate insisted that they celebrate the occasion. After a few hours of drinking, the accused punched the other man twice in the stomach before grabbing him by the throat.

Investigators say the victim was able to break free and call police. Officers arrested a 59-year-old Guelph man.

He was charged and later released with a condition that he not return to the place that he had just moved to. He will be in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 6, 2024.