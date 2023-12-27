Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay charges after Guelph teen reportedly assaulted by rideshare driver

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 27, 2023 11:34 am
Guelph police arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault on Friday. View image in full screen
Guelph police arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault on Friday. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a teenage girl was assaulted while being driven home from school.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service were notified on Friday about an incident involving a rideshare driver.

They say the 17-year-old was picked up by the driver Thursday morning and dropped off at school.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She was picked up by the same driver later that day. But instead of taking her home, investigators say the driver pulled into a parking lot and sexually assaulted the teen.

They say she was driven to another location and assaulted again before being taken home.

Trending Now

Investigators say the teen was threatened with harm if she reported the incidents.

The next day, the teen reportedly saw the same man in the area and went to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old was arrested and will be in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 2.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices