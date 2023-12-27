Police lay charges after Guelph teen reportedly assaulted by rideshare driver

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a teenage girl was assaulted while being driven home from school.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service were notified on Friday about an incident involving a rideshare driver.

They say the 17-year-old was picked up by the driver Thursday morning and dropped off at school.

She was picked up by the same driver later that day. But instead of taking her home, investigators say the driver pulled into a parking lot and sexually assaulted the teen.

They say she was driven to another location and assaulted again before being taken home.

Investigators say the teen was threatened with harm if she reported the incidents.

The next day, the teen reportedly saw the same man in the area and went to police.

A 23-year-old was arrested and will be in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 2.