Toronto police say a man in his 20s was sent to hospital after being stabbed in the city’s downtown area early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Shuter and Parliament streets at around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

