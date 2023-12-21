Menu

Crime

Thief arrested quickly after smash-and-grab in downtown Kelowna: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 3:22 pm
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
A thief was quickly arrested after a smash-and-grab early Thursday, say Kelowna RCMP, though he was later released from custody.

Police say a business located along the 400 block of Bernard Avenue was partially broken into around 4:20 a.m., with video surveillance showing two suspects.

One of the suspects broke some storefront glass, and then reached in to grab some items before fleeing on foot.

“Multiple police officers responded, locating the male who matched the description captured on surveillance,” said Kelowna RCMP.

The suspect was arrested, with police noting he was found carrying a stolen item, complete with store tags and security labels.

However, his stay behind bars was short, with RCMP he was released on an undertaking that included a court date in March.

“As a result of this quick response by our frontline RCMP officers, this suspect was promptly arrested and the store’s property was returned,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police also said the second suspect was also located, but was released pending further investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, such as dashcam footage, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-74729.

