A teenage boy was rushed to a hospital Monday morning following a collision on Hamilton’s east side.

Police reported the incident just after 8 a.m. and say it happened near the intersection of Queenston and Nash roads.

Paramedics say the teen was in “life-threatening condition” when sent to a trauma centre.

Nash between Dover Drive and Queenston Road has been closed for an investigation.

More to come

Hamilton Police are investigating a pedestrian involved collision. Nash Road closed North of Dover Drive and South of Queenston Road. Pedestrian taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. #HamOnt https://t.co/H5MzRv9brT pic.twitter.com/tQZiCCXdub — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 18, 2023