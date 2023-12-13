Hwy 115 southbound lanes at Hwy 35 reopen after pileup near Clarington

See more sharing options

A section of Highway 115 and Highway 35 south of Peterborough, Ont., was closed Wednesday following a multi-vehicle pileup on Wednesday.

Around 1:10 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation reported all lanes were closed at Highway 115 and Highway 35 and Boundary Road bordering the City of Kawartha Lakes and Clarington.

The pileup involved about a dozen vehicles, many of which sustained extensive damage

View image in full screen The southbound lanes of Hwy. 115 near Hwy. 35 were closed on Dec. 13 following a multi-vehicle collision. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A snow squall warning had been issued for the region earlier Wednesday. Drivers reported whiteout conditions along the stretch of highway.

One man involved in a crash told Global News that he tried to hit his brakes but hit a patch of ice and slid into the back of a pickup truck.

He suffered scratches and bruises.

He says that’s when a number of other vehicles began sliding into each other.

Ambulances were on scene and took several individuals to hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

Traffic was backup for several kilometres as emergency responders tried to assist drivers and passengers.

The MTO announced around 2:50 p.m. that the scene was cleared.

Global News has reached out to OPP for details on the collisions, including injuries.

— More to come.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough