Peterborough police seek suspect after robbery at business

Police are seeking a suspect after a reported robbery in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a business in the area of High Street and Lansdowne Street West.

Officers learned that an unknown man had entered a business, approached an employee and demanded money. The suspect told the employee he had a weapon in his pocket.

Police say the employee complied and the suspect fled the store with about $300 in cash.

The canine unit with police service dog Gryphon was deployed to track him, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect was described to police as 30 to 40 years of age with a medium, stocky build and standing approximately 5-foot-10. He had blue eyes and was wearing a hoodie, a face fully covered with a dark face covering, a dark coloured hat, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.