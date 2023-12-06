Calgary man faces hate-motivated threat charge over message to Islamic centre

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into a threatening voicemail received by the Islamic Centre of Calgary has led to charges against a 59-year-old man.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the centre, located in the southwest neighbourhood of Christie Park, received a phone message that contained “threatening and Islamophobic” comments and the phone call was reported to police on Oct. 29.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that Gregory Duchscher had been arrested and charged with uttering threats. The offence was allegedly motivated by hate.

“Threats, whether in-person, online or over a phone have lasting impact on not only the victim, but entire communities,” said CPS Insp. Keith Hurley in a statement released Wednesday. “Our investigators did an excellent job to find this individual and we want to reassure Calgarians that we take these incidents very seriously and will continue to investigate until we find those accountable.”

Anyone who is the victim of a hate-motivated crime or witnesses a hate-motivated offence is encouraged to report the incident to the CPS hate crime prevention team. Police say hate-motivated crimes may include assault, theft or vandalism.