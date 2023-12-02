Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Crombie leading after first round of voting for Ontario Liberal leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2023 1:51 pm
The Ontario Liberals are set to announce their new party leader today, after a competitive race that has seen fundraising and membership swell. Hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs respectively taken in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022; in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023; in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
The Ontario Liberals are set to announce their new party leader today, after a competitive race that has seen fundraising and membership swell. Hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs respectively taken in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022; in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023; in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Voting for the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is going to a second round, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie leading after the first tally.

Ted Hsu, who secured the fewest points in the first round of voting with 1,300, now drops off the ballot.

His supporters’ second choices will now be tallied up and added to the points of the remaining three candidates: Crombie, Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

Crombie has the highest number of points after the first ballot, with 5,559, followed by Erskine-Smith with 3,320 points and Naqvi with 2,760 points.

Trending Now

Party members voted using ranked ballots and points get awarded on a weighted system, with each constituency association awarding 100 points, allocated based on the percentage of the vote each candidate receives from members in that riding.

Story continues below advertisement

The magic number to win is 6,471 points.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices