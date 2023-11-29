Child pornography charges laid in Guelph

Guelph police say they’ve arrested one man in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Police said members of the internet child exploitation unit and technological crimes unit previewed devices and found evidence during a search warrant on Tuesday at a home near Speedvale Avenue and Delhi Street.
A 30-year-old from Guelph faces multiple charges and he will appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.
