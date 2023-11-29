Menu

Crime

Child pornography charges laid in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 29, 2023 10:31 am
A 30-year-old man from Guelph will answer to his charges after police made an arrest on Tuesday in relation to a child pornography investigation. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old man from Guelph will answer to his charges after police made an arrest on Tuesday in relation to a child pornography investigation. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve arrested one man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police said members of the internet child exploitation unit and technological crimes unit previewed devices and found evidence during a search warrant on Tuesday at a home near Speedvale Avenue and Delhi Street.

Trending Now

A 30-year-old from Guelph faces multiple charges and he will appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.

 

