Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Colleges ask Ontario for 5 per cent tuition hike and funding boost

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 3:55 pm
<div>Ontario's colleges want the province to immediately end its five-year-long tuition freeze. A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. </div>. View image in full screen
<div>Ontario's colleges want the province to immediately end its five-year-long tuition freeze. A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. </div>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Brandon
Ontario’s colleges want the province to immediately end its five-year-long tuition freeze.

Colleges Ontario says it would like the province to allow for a five per cent tuition increase for next September.

It is also calling for a 10 per cent increase in operating grants and the lifting of a cap on “high-demand” programs to allow for more student enrolment.

Last week, an independent panel found that colleges and universities across the province were struggling financially.

It recommended the province lift its tuition freeze that it implemented in 2019 and increase per-student funding to the post-secondary institutions.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the government is reviewing the report and asking the institutions to be as efficient as possible.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

