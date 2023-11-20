Impaired driver seen driving stolen tractor on the weekend in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man was reportedly seen driving a stolen tractor while impaired on the weekend.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Guelph police said a tractor with a plow attachment was seen being driven on Wellington Street near McCrae Boulevard.

Police said the driver was taken to the station for further testing after they stopped the vehicle and noticed signs of impairment.

Investigators said testing showed the accused was under the influence of drugs.

A 20-year-old man from Guelph has been charged and his licence has been suspended for 90 days.

The tractor was also seized.

The suspect will appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024.