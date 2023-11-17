Menu

Crime

Stolen items, ID, and BB gun found in Guelph home: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 17, 2023 3:32 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Stolen property and a weapon were among the items seized at a Guelph home as part of a police investigation.

Members of the Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft team were investigating break and enters at six different businesses in the west end of the city.

The break-ins occurred between Sept. 19 and Nov. 9. In each case, a window or glass door was smashed in order to gain entry into the building. Some minor thefts were reported.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect. They went to a home near Willow Road and Applewood Crescent on Thursday and executed a search warrant.

Once inside, officers found suspected stolen merchandise including tools and clothing plus a large number of identity documents in various names and a black BB gun.

A 35-year-old was arrested and charged. He is being held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for next Friday.

 

