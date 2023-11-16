Menu

Traffic

Police urge Calgarians to drive carefully after dozens of crashes reported amid snowfall

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:58 am
A view of 16 Avenue and Stoney Trail Northeast in Calgary on the morning of Nov. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A view of 16 Avenue and Stoney Trail Northeast in Calgary on the morning of Nov. 16, 2023. CREDIT: https://www.calgary.ca/
Police say a total of 92 crashes were recorded in Calgary between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning after snow began to fall in the city.

On Thursday morning, police said they are advising Calgarians to drive carefully while slippery conditions persist.

Police said the 92 crashes were reported between 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 2:25 a.m. on Thursday — nine of those collisions resulted in injuries. Eighteen of the crashes were reported as hit and runs.

Snowy weather continues to cause issues on Calgary roads
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

