Police urge Calgarians to drive carefully after dozens of crashes reported amid snowfall

Police say a total of 92 crashes were recorded in Calgary between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning after snow began to fall in the city.

On Thursday morning, police said they are advising Calgarians to drive carefully while slippery conditions persist.

Police said the 92 crashes were reported between 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 2:25 a.m. on Thursday — nine of those collisions resulted in injuries. Eighteen of the crashes were reported as hit and runs.