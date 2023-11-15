S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the technology and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.23 points at 20,115.96 after gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.67 points at 34,972.37. The S&P 500 index was up 22.01 points at 4,517.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 85.72 points at 14,180.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 72.86 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.28 at US$76.98 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.21 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 20 cents at US$1,966.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.72 a pound.