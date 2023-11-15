Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 11:44 am
People walk past the TMX in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
People walk past the TMX in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Strength in the technology and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.23 points at 20,115.96 after gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.67 points at 34,972.37. The S&P 500 index was up 22.01 points at 4,517.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 85.72 points at 14,180.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 72.86 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.28 at US$76.98 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.21 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 20 cents at US$1,966.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.72 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

