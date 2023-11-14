Menu

Crime

Police release images of suspects in attempted Kitchener break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 5:01 pm
https://twitter.com/WRPSToday/status/1724521766884655602. View image in full screen
https://twitter.com/WRPSToday/status/1724521766884655602. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of people and a car they are looking to identify in connection with a recent attempted break-in in the Deer Ridge area of Kitchener.

Police say four people made their way into the backyard of a home near Deer Ridge Court and Deer Ridge Crescent through greenspace behind it on Nov. 3 at around 8:30 p.m.

One of the people attempted to gain access to the home, according to police, who say he failed to get into the house.

The group then fled the scene in a late-model white car.

Police say they are looking to speak with the crew as well as identify and speak with the driver of the vehicle.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

