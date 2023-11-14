Menu

Crime

Guelph roommates arguing over smoking leads to assault charges: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 14, 2023 4:40 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a confrontation between roommates over the smoking of cigarettes.

On Sept. 15, officers with Guelph Police Service arrived at an apartment complex on Janefield Avenue.

Investigators say one person was found with lacerations that required stitches. The injuries were the result of being struck in the head and face with a metal prybar.

They say the victim also lost two teeth after biting on the roommate’s arm in order to avoid being choked.

Investigators say the altercation began when one of the roommates was complaining to the other about cigarette smoke coming in though one of the windows of the unit.

A 37-year-old turned himself into police on Friday. He is out on bail and will be back in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 9.

