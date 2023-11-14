Man left with ‘extensive’ injuries following assault in Winnipeg, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that left one man with “extensive” injuries last month.

An assault was reported in the 200 block of River Avenue on Oct. 12 at about 1:20 p.m.

Police said a 72-year-old man was driving a black 2014 Dodge Caravan when he was forced to stop after a cyclist crossed in front of him. Police said the cyclist yelled profanities at the driver, who rolled down his windows. A second unknown person, according to police, then went to the driver’s side window and struck him in the upper body.

The driver was left with extensive injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officials are looking for other motorists in the vicinity of the assault who might have information that would help in the investigation.

