13-year-old boy attacked by 2 off-leash dogs in Mississauga, owner arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A young boy was taken to a trauma centre after he was attacked by two large dogs in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday afternoon, police say, and the dogs’ owner has since been charged.

Peel Regional Police said officers received a call at 2:14 p.m. about two dogs that were off-leash and “actively attacking” a 13-year-old boy outside a residential building in the Central Parkway East and Rathburn Road East area.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre and is now reported to be in stable condition.

Offices located the owner of the dogs and she was arrested, police said.

A 37-year-old Mississauga resident has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She’s set to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and appealed for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact officers or Crime Stoppers anonymously.