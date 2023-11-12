Junior hockey: Warriors snap losing skid against Spruce Kings, Silverbacks blank Vipers

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

WEST KELOWNA 4, PRINCE GEORGE 1

The West Kelowna Warriors snapped a three-game losing skid in Prince George against the Spruce Kings Saturday night.

The Spruce Kings opened the scoring 4:18 into the opening frame on a power play, giving the home team the early advantage. But the Warriors stayed the course, determined to defeat the very same team that beat them 24 hours prior.

With the Warriors pressing on a power play down by a goal, Felix Caron would strike for his 11th tally of the season to even the score at one all, and it would remain that way heading into the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

Less than two minutes into the second period, the Warriors would take a 2-1 lead courtesy of West Palm Beach, Fla., native, Jackson Kyrkostas, who deposited his eighth goal of the season. That goal gave his team momentum, and the Warriors heavily outshot the Spruce Kings 14-4 in the second, and the visitors headed into the final frame up by a goal.

In the third period, the Warriors added an insurance marker to go up 3-1, followed by an empty net goal with just over three minutes left to play. The Warriors secured their first victory in the month of November and their record improved to 10-5-2-0. Roarke Applebee, starting netminder for the Warriors, stopped 21 of 22 shots faced.

The next home game for the Warriors is Tuesday against the Merritt Centennials at 7 p.m.

1:43 Calgary goalie coach Marlene Boissoinnault ready for PWHL

SALMON ARM 4, VERNON 0

Story continues below advertisement

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks cruised to victory on Saturday night against the visiting Vernon Vipers.

Not even 30 seconds into the affair, the Silverbacks had the 1,947-strong Shaw Centre crowd out of their seats, celebrating an early 1-0 lead. The home team would add another goal, this time with the man advantage, with just under two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

In the second period, Isaac Lambert would register his fifth goal of the campaign, putting Salmon Arm up 3-0. The score would stay that way as the final buzzer sounded on the middle frame.

Just 2:06 into the third period, Silverbacks forward Maddux Martin found the back of the net, giving the home team a 4-0 advantage, which would stand as the final score. The Silverbacks have not lost a game since Oct. 26, and have now won four-straight. Their next game is scheduled for Nov. 17 at home against the Victoria Grizzlies. The Vipers’ next opponent is the Merritt Centennials, also on Nov. 17 in Merritt.

1:59 Record-setting start to season driving U Sask. Huskies men’s hockey team

PENTICTON 6, TRAIL 1

Story continues below advertisement

The Penticton Vees put themselves back in the win column Saturday night with a commanding win against the Trail Smoke Eaters, after snapping their nine-game win streak the night before.

Penticton’s James Fisher got his team on the board first, scoring his 11th goal of the season, but the Smoke Eaters would respond just over three minutes later to even the score at one-a-piece.

In the second period, the flood gates burst wide open for the Vees. They dominated, scoring four unanswered goals including two from Francesco Dell’Elce, to take a 5-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The Vees continued to outplay their opponent, adding another tally en route to a 6-1 victory. The Vees are now five points ahead of the Vernon Vipers for first place in the Interior Conference, with a record of 13-1-2-1. Penticton’s next game is at home against Prince George on Nov. 17.

Saturday’s results

Cowichan Valley 5, Langley 2

Nanaimo 5, Alberni Valley 2

Surrey 4, Powell River 2

Sunday’s games