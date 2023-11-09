Man in custody after stabbing: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, following an alleged assault that involved a torch.

Police say the man was arrested on Wednesday evening, around 7:20 p.m., at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the scene following a report of an altercation involving a man and a woman, with the male possibly wielding a torch and threatening to harm the female.

“RCMP officers arrived and after arresting the male suspect, were advised the associated female was in fact stabbed by the male and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said police.

“Both parties are known to each other and the female victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police say the female victim is no longer in hospital, and that the man has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He’s currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

If you have any information regarding this incident, such as dashcam video, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.