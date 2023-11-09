Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in custody after stabbing: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 8:41 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, following an alleged assault that involved a torch.

Police say the man was arrested on Wednesday evening, around 7:20 p.m., at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the scene following a report of an altercation involving a man and a woman, with the male possibly wielding a torch and threatening to harm the female.

Click to play video: 'Equipping police officers with body cams'
Equipping police officers with body cams

“RCMP officers arrived and after arresting the male suspect, were advised the associated female was in fact stabbed by the male and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both parties are known to each other and the female victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police say the female victim is no longer in hospital, and that the man has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Trending Now

He’s currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

If you have any information regarding this incident, such as dashcam video, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'Food delivery attacker pleads guilty to two stranger attacks'
Food delivery attacker pleads guilty to two stranger attacks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices