Fresh snowfall in forecast for Big White as opening day nears

Two weeks and counting.

That’s how long before Big White will open its doors, on Nov. 23, to anxiously waiting skiers and snowboarders throughout the Okanagan.

And on Tuesday, the popular ski resort announced on social media that it had received 12 cm of snow in the past 12 hours, and that more snow was en route.

As of 3 p.m., the resort was reporting 18 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours, along with an alpine base of 20 cm.

Big White is forecasting 3-6 cm of snow for Tuesday, with 8-12 cm possible. More snow is in the forecast for the weekend.

“An upper-level trough is expected to bring snow early Friday morning,” reads Big White’s forecast.

“Finally, a deep low in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to spill into the region overnight Friday into Saturday bringing further snow and strong ridge winds Saturday.”

Elsewhere throughout the Okanagan, SilverStar Mountain near Vernon will open on Nov. 24, while Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton has Dec. 2 as its opening date.