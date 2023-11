See more sharing options

One person has been shot following an afternoon shooting in an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday, according to Toronto police.

Police said officers were called to the area of Kingston Road and Galloway around 12:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found one person who had been shot.

Police said Toronto medics are now at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

