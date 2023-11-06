Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Woman arrested for decade-long frauds at Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 12:23 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman following an investigation into acts of frauds at a business dating back to 2011. Global News Peterborough file
A woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation into acts of fraud spanning a decade at a business in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in June 2022, the owners of the business asked police to investigate after they discovered financial discrepancies related to the company’s financial statements.

Police say the business owners had conducted a complete audit dating back to 2011 when the woman began her employment. The owners had determined nearly $330,000 had been taken “through various means,” police said.

The service says its fraud unit launched an investigation and reviewed the information provided by the police.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 55-year-old woman from Pontypool, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes. She was charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, falsification of books and documents, mischief to data, unauthorized use of credit card data and unauthorized use of a computer.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say she was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Friday. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 21.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

