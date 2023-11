See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have an area in the Burrows neighbourhood shut down due to a house fire Monday morning.

Selkirk Avenue is closed between Arlington Street and McPhillips Street, and police are urging commuters to take a different route.

Selkirk Ave between Arlington St and McPhillips St and Arlington St is currently closed due to a working fire. Please use an alternate route. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 6, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: SELKIRK AVE CLOSURE.

Due to a working fire.

WFPS has closed Selkirk Ave from McPhillips to Battery.

Use alternate route and avoid this area.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/nu1itwCezZ — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) November 6, 2023

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

More to come

3:05 Incidents like Furby Street 3-storey apartment fire ‘all too common’, Winnipeg resident says