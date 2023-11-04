Menu

Crime

Man shot near Rogers Centre along Toronto waterfront

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 9:55 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre early on Saturday morning after he was shot in the leg in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queens Quay West and Rees Street, at the waterfront below the Rogers Centre, around 3 a.m.

Police said they received reports a man had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said in a post to social media the injuries were ultimately non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

