Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek info, footage of Halloween night shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 6:30 pm
calgary police service cruiser file generic View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary police cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for dashcam or CCTV footage following a shooting on Halloween night.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 31, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 0 to 100 block of Sherwood Square Northwest.

Police believe two people were sitting in a parked, black Mercedes vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone in that vehicle fired gunshots. The two in the black vehicle were not injured, and were able to drive away and call police.

“After exhausting all investigative avenues to locate the suspect vehicle, we are asking anyone who may have residential security footage or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting to contact police,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect vehicle is described as an SUV of red or amber coloration, with tinted windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Relief and concern over Alberta’s new violent crime measures'
Relief and concern over Alberta’s new violent crime measures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices