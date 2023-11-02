Calgary police seek info, footage of Halloween night shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for dashcam or CCTV footage following a shooting on Halloween night.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 31, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 0 to 100 block of Sherwood Square Northwest.

Police believe two people were sitting in a parked, black Mercedes vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone in that vehicle fired gunshots. The two in the black vehicle were not injured, and were able to drive away and call police.

“After exhausting all investigative avenues to locate the suspect vehicle, we are asking anyone who may have residential security footage or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting to contact police,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect vehicle is described as an SUV of red or amber coloration, with tinted windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.