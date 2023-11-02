Menu

Crime

Peel Regional Police officer charged in Brampton assault: SIU

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 1:20 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The province’s police watchdog says a Peel Regional Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault in Brampton from February.

The Special Investigations Unit said it has “reasonable grounds to believe a Peel Regional Police officer committed criminal offences that resulted in serious injuries.”

On Feb. 8, just before midnight, officers were called to a residence near Rutherford Road North and Williams Parkway for reports of a man in distress.

The SIU said there was an “interaction” involving an officer and a 34-year-old man. The man was arrested and taken to hospital. The SIU did not elaborate on what type of injuries the man sustained.

Following their investigation, the SIU said Const. Trever Lau is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

