Suspended driver arrested for vehicle theft in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing multiple charges after police discovered the vehicle she was driving was reported stolen in Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday around 4:50 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle in the area of London and George streets.

Police say the driver initially provided a false name to officers.

Officers determined the woman was currently suspended from driving and the vehicle had been reported stolen on Oct. 20 in the city. The licence plate on the vehicle had also been replaced with a different plate.

A 53-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while under suspension, failure to signal for a turn, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 21.