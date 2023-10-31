Menu

Crime

Drugs, replica gun seized from wanted man in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 11:15 am
Peterborough police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges following an incident in the downtown on Oct. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges following an incident in the downtown on Oct. 30, 2022. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man is facing drug and weapons charges following an incident in the downtown on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a gun in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets.

Officers located the suspect, who fled a courtyard on a bicycle. Other officers at the other end of the courtyard stopped the bicycle and took the man into custody. Police say a replica BB gun was found in the courtyard.

During a search of the suspect, police say officers seized 44 grams of cocaine, 17.8 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of heroin and assorted pills, along with drug and BB gun paraphernalia

Officers also learned there was a warrant out for the suspect’s arrest.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrant and additionally charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order with the condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

