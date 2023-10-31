Menu

Crime

Vernon police vehicle rammed by suspected drunk driver: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 11:57 am
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
A Kelowna man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into an RCMP patrol vehicle in Vernon.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday a small car making a turn at the intersection of 32nd Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon crashed into the front corner of the police vehicle, RCMP said.

“The vehicle quickly reversed and tried to make a getaway but was stopped in the parking lot of a business nearby,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97
“The investigating officer noted several signs of impairment on the man driving the vehicle.”

He was arrested and transported to the detachment where he provided two breath samples over twice the legal limit.

The 28-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody and potentially faces charges for a number of driving-related offences.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

