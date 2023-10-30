Menu

Traffic

Arson at Vaughan business under investigation, damage estimated at $20,000

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 11:03 am
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
York Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a fire was intentionally set at a business in Vaughan early Monday.

Police said emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the Highway 7 West and Pine Valley Drive area. Investigators said it is unclear what time the fire started but it is believed to have occurred sometime after 10 p.m., which is when the business had closed.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside of the business, police said. Investigation determined the fire to be an arson, police added.

The estimated damage due to the fire is about $20,000, investigators said.

No injuries were reported. Police are searching for witnesses or anyone with video “captured any suspicious activity in the area” to contact them.

 

