Suspect seriously injured following incident with London police: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an altercation with London, Ont., police.
On Sunday at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers were sent to a downtown establishment in relation to a trespasser in the area of Richmond Street. Police say the man was asked to leave the premises and complied.
A short time later, officers say the suspect returned to the establishment with a knife. Police returned and during the arrest, investigators say an altercation broke out.
The suspect sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
The officers were not injured during the incident.
A 22-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous weapons, resisting arrest and uttering threats.
London police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate and could not comment any further on the investigation.
- Emergency alert issued in parts of N.S. for ‘dangerous man armed with an axe’
- Maine shooting: Woman who lived through N.S. mass killing says ‘survivor’s guilt is very real’
- Suspect in Maine shootings found dead, ending 2-day manhunt
- New anti-trespassing bill in N.B. considered a ‘necessary step’ by some
Comments