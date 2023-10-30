Menu

Crime

Suspect seriously injured following incident with London police: SIU

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 9:05 am
Special Investigations Unit cruiser. View image in full screen
Special Investigations Unit cruiser. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an altercation with London, Ont., police.

On Sunday at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers were sent to a downtown establishment in relation to a trespasser in the area of Richmond Street. Police say the man was asked to leave the premises and complied.

A short time later, officers say the suspect returned to the establishment with a knife. Police returned and during the arrest, investigators say an altercation broke out.

The suspect sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The officers were not injured during the incident.

A 22-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous weapons, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

London police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate and could not comment any further on the investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

