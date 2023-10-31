Menu

Canada

Ex-wife of alleged drug kingpin fears losing children after new wife gets temporary custody

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Mother fearful after judge’s guardianship decision'
Mother fearful after judge’s guardianship decision
A Vancouver mother says she's worried about her children after a judge's ruling. The children's father is Cody Casey, a notorious criminal who has been on the run for more than a year and is currently wanted on a Canada wide warrant. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the judge's decision appears contrary to the advice of several agencies, including police.
Vancouver mother Hawwa Hunter is worried about her children following a judge’s decision that appears contrary to the advice of several agencies, including police.

The children’s father is Cody Casey, an alleged drug kingpin, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He vanished in April of last year while on house arrest, after cutting off his ankle bracelet. The 36-year-old is wanted for charges related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as firearm offences.

Two months later, Vancouver police announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Now, Casey’s ex-wife, Hawwa Hunter, fears her children may be taken out of the country, after a judge awarded temporary guardianship to Casey’s new wife.

“I can’t talk to them. I can’t touch my kids. I’m stunned as to how something like this can happen,” Hunter told Global News in an interview.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development shares the mother’s fears.

“The director would have immediate safety concerns if either Mr. Casey or his wife were to obtain custody of your children,” the ministry said in a recent letter to Hunter. “If either Mr. Casey or his wife were to obtain custody or have access … this would initiate a child protection investigation.”

The VPD’s Intimate Partner Violence and Risk Assessment Unit sent a letter to Hunter saying police have documented allegations of abuse by the children’s stepmother.

Click to play video: 'B.C. fugitives on Canada’s most wanted list'
B.C. fugitives on Canada’s most wanted list
Hunter admits she was unreachable for two weeks while the stepmother was seeking guardianship through the courts.

“Yes, I did drop out of sight, and I had my reasons … and this is something I expressed — that I was worried about me and my kids’ safety,” she said.

Hunter’s lawyer is seeking an emergency court injunction to have the guardianship reversed.

Bother she and her lawyer say it remains unclear why the judge appeared to ignore concerns raised by police and the ministry.

“I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. Since I have been here in Vancouver, I have worked,” Hunter said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

