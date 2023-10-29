Cyclist dead after crash with car in Adelaide-Metcalfe, Ont.

A cyclist was killed Saturday in Middlesex County in a collision with a car.
OPP responded to the scene on Egremont Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m., where the cyclist was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Police say the identity of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.
