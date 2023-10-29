Menu

Headline link
Traffic

Cyclist dead after crash with car in Adelaide-Metcalfe, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2023 2:38 pm
The OPP did not release the identity of the cyclist in order to respect familly privacy. FILE PHOTO.
The OPP did not release the identity of the cyclist in order to respect familly privacy. FILE PHOTO.
A cyclist was killed Saturday in Middlesex County in a collision with a car.

OPP responded to the scene on Egremont Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m., where the cyclist was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police say the identity of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

