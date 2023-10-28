Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Chiefs, Vees down Vipers

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Kelowna Rockets’ four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt on Friday night.
At Spokane, Conner Roulette tallied six points, including four goals, as the Chiefs downed the Rockets.
Cole Wadsworth, Ty Cheveldayoff, Berkly Catton and Layton Feist also scored for Spokane (5-4-2-0), which led 3-1 after the first period but gave up four goals in the second as the Rockets charged back to tie the game at 5-5.
In the third, though, Spokane skated away by scoring three unanswered goals, including two by Roulette at 13:33 and 18:37 to make it 7-5. Feist rounded out the scoring with an empty-net marker at 19:39.
Andrew Cristall, with a hat trick, Ty Hurley and Marek Rocak replied for Kelowna (7-5-1-0), which outshot Spokane 35-31.
Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Spokane was 3-for-4. Two of the Chiefs’ power-play goals were back-to-back markers at 14:51 and 16:17 of the first, as Spokane raced to an early 3-0 lead.
Jake Pilon started in net for Kelowna but was pulled after giving up three goals on five shots. Jari Kykkanen stopped 18 of 21 shots in relief. Cooper Michaluk made 29 saves for Spokane.
Attendance at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena was 4,639.
On Saturday, the Rockets will visit Wenatchee (7-6-1-0), which edged Everett 4-3 in overtime Friday night despite being outshot 49-26. Daniel Hauser made 46 saves for the Wild.
Friday’s results
- Wenatchee 4, Everett 3 (OT)
- Kamloops 3, Tri-City 2 (OT)
- Calgary 4, Lethbridge 3
- Medicine Hat 7, Edmonton 4
- Red Deer 2, Portland 1
- Regina 5, Saskatoon 3
- Swift Current 6, Seattle 4
- Victoria 3, Vancouver 2
Saturday’s games
- Saskatoon at Brandon
- Red Deer at Calgary
- Portland at Edmonton
- Tri-City at Kamloops
- Medicine Hat at Seattle
- Prince George at Moose Jaw
- Swift Current at Prince Albert
- Everett at Spokane
- Vancouver at Victoria
- Kelowna at Wenatchee
Sunday’s games
- Portland at Calgary
- Prince Albert at Moose Jaw
- Prince George at Regina
- Kamloops at Vancouver
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
At Penticton, the hometown Vees downed the Vernon Vipers in the only game featuring Okanagan teams Friday night.
James Fisher, with a hat trick, Callum Arnott and Thomas Pichette scored for Penticton (10-1-1-1-0), which led 3-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks.
Adam Csabi, with two goals, and Anthony Cliche replied for Vernon (8-4-0-0-0).
Will Ingemann stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Vees.
For the Vipers, Ethan David started but was pulled after Fisher scored his third of the night at 1:53 of the second to make it 4-1. David finished with 10 saves on 14 shots. Colin Reay stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief.
Penticton was 2-for-6 on the power play while Vernon was 1-for-3.
Friday’s results
- Alberni Valley 4, Chilliwack 0
- Surrey 5, Langley 2
- Victoria 7, Cowichan Valley 2
Saturday’s games
- Victoria at Cowichan Valley
- West Kelowna at Cranbrook
- Chilliwack at Nanaimo
- Salmon Arm at Powell River
- Prince George at Trail
Sunday’s games
- Vernon at Merritt
- Coquitlam at Surrey
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Friday’s results
- Columbia Valley 4, Creston Valley 3 (OT)
- Fernie 3, Kimberley 2
- Osoyoos 6, 100 Mile House 4
- Beaver Valley 4, Kamloops 2
- Castlegar 5, Chase 4
- Grand Forks 7, Nelson 5
- Spokane 6, North Okanagan 3
- Revelstoke 3, Summerland 2 (OT)
Saturday’s games
- Beaver Valley at Fernie
- Columbia Valley at Kimberley
- Spokane at Kelowna
- Revelstoke at Osoyoos
- 100 Mile House at Princeton
- Chase at Grand Forks
- Kamloops at Nelson
- North Okanagan at Summerland
Sunday’s games
- 100 Mile House at North Okanagan
- Spokane at Princeton
- Kamloops at Castlegar
- Golden at Creston Valley
