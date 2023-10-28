Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Chiefs, Vees down Vipers

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

SPOKANE 8, KELOWNA 5

The Kelowna Rockets’ four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt on Friday night.

At Spokane, Conner Roulette tallied six points, including four goals, as the Chiefs downed the Rockets.

Cole Wadsworth, Ty Cheveldayoff, Berkly Catton and Layton Feist also scored for Spokane (5-4-2-0), which led 3-1 after the first period but gave up four goals in the second as the Rockets charged back to tie the game at 5-5.

In the third, though, Spokane skated away by scoring three unanswered goals, including two by Roulette at 13:33 and 18:37 to make it 7-5. Feist rounded out the scoring with an empty-net marker at 19:39.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Cristall, with a hat trick, Ty Hurley and Marek Rocak replied for Kelowna (7-5-1-0), which outshot Spokane 35-31.

1:28 Puck drops at Edmonton’s Heritage Classic Fan Park

Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Spokane was 3-for-4. Two of the Chiefs’ power-play goals were back-to-back markers at 14:51 and 16:17 of the first, as Spokane raced to an early 3-0 lead.

Jake Pilon started in net for Kelowna but was pulled after giving up three goals on five shots. Jari Kykkanen stopped 18 of 21 shots in relief. Cooper Michaluk made 29 saves for Spokane.

Attendance at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena was 4,639.

On Saturday, the Rockets will visit Wenatchee (7-6-1-0), which edged Everett 4-3 in overtime Friday night despite being outshot 49-26. Daniel Hauser made 46 saves for the Wild.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Hockey fans in Alberta take in Heritage Classic festivities ahead of big event

Friday’s results

Wenatchee 4, Everett 3 (OT)

Kamloops 3, Tri-City 2 (OT)

Calgary 4, Lethbridge 3

Medicine Hat 7, Edmonton 4

Red Deer 2, Portland 1

Regina 5, Saskatoon 3

Swift Current 6, Seattle 4

Victoria 3, Vancouver 2

Saturday’s games

Saskatoon at Brandon

Red Deer at Calgary

Portland at Edmonton

Tri-City at Kamloops

Medicine Hat at Seattle

Prince George at Moose Jaw

Swift Current at Prince Albert

Everett at Spokane

Vancouver at Victoria

Kelowna at Wenatchee

Sunday’s games

Portland at Calgary

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw

Prince George at Regina

Kamloops at Vancouver

2:05 National Hockey League reverses Pride tape ban

PENTICTON 5, VERNON 3

Story continues below advertisement

At Penticton, the hometown Vees downed the Vernon Vipers in the only game featuring Okanagan teams Friday night.

James Fisher, with a hat trick, Callum Arnott and Thomas Pichette scored for Penticton (10-1-1-1-0), which led 3-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks.

Adam Csabi, with two goals, and Anthony Cliche replied for Vernon (8-4-0-0-0).

Will Ingemann stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Vees.

For the Vipers, Ethan David started but was pulled after Fisher scored his third of the night at 1:53 of the second to make it 4-1. David finished with 10 saves on 14 shots. Colin Reay stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief.

Penticton was 2-for-6 on the power play while Vernon was 1-for-3.

3:59 John Shannon on the Jets: October 25

Friday’s results

Story continues below advertisement

Alberni Valley 4, Chilliwack 0

Surrey 5, Langley 2

Victoria 7, Cowichan Valley 2

Saturday’s games

Victoria at Cowichan Valley

West Kelowna at Cranbrook

Chilliwack at Nanaimo

Salmon Arm at Powell River

Prince George at Trail

Sunday’s games

Vernon at Merritt

Coquitlam at Surrey

5:41 The Ultimate Hockey Joke Book with Ian Robinson

Friday’s results

Columbia Valley 4, Creston Valley 3 (OT)

Fernie 3, Kimberley 2

Osoyoos 6, 100 Mile House 4

Beaver Valley 4, Kamloops 2

Castlegar 5, Chase 4

Grand Forks 7, Nelson 5

Spokane 6, North Okanagan 3

Revelstoke 3, Summerland 2 (OT)

Saturday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

Beaver Valley at Fernie

Columbia Valley at Kimberley

Spokane at Kelowna

Revelstoke at Osoyoos

100 Mile House at Princeton

Chase at Grand Forks

Kamloops at Nelson

North Okanagan at Summerland

Sunday’s games

100 Mile House at North Okanagan

Spokane at Princeton

Kamloops at Castlegar

Golden at Creston Valley