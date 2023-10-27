Winnipeg police seize thousands of dollars in drugs, cash after a traffic stop

Winnipeg police say they have seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, including coke and prescription pills, after a traffic stop on Thursday.
On Oct. 26, police say they saw a woman operating a passenger vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.
Officers placed the woman under arrest without incident and found the following items in the vehicle:
- Approximately six grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value: $600)
- $300 cash
- Cellphone
Later that same day, officers raided the suspects home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue and a search produced the following items which were seized as evidence:
- Approximately 73 grams of cocaine (estimated street value: $7,300)
- Over 90 Tylenol 3 tablets (estimated street value: $455)
- Contaminated digital scale
A 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges related to drug trafficking and has been released on an undertaking.
