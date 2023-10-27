Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seize thousands of dollars in drugs, cash after a traffic stop

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 4:43 pm
Winnipeg police say they have seized around in drugs including coke and prescription pills after a traffic stop on Thursday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have seized around in drugs including coke and prescription pills after a traffic stop on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they have seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, including coke and prescription pills, after a traffic stop on Thursday.

On Oct. 26, police say they saw a woman operating a passenger vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.

Officers placed the woman under arrest without incident and found the following items in the vehicle:

  • Approximately six grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value: $600)
  • $300 cash
  • Cellphone

Later that same day, officers raided the suspects home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue and a search produced the following items which were seized as evidence:

  • Approximately 73 grams of cocaine (estimated street value: $7,300)
  • Over 90 Tylenol 3 tablets (estimated street value: $455)
  • Contaminated digital scale

A 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges related to drug trafficking and has been released on an undertaking.

