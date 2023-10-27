Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Dufferin Street and Davenport Road area at 1:06 p.m. on reports a person had been shot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene westbound on Davenport Road.

Any witnesses were asked to contact police.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Dufferin St + Davenport Rd

– Medics are transporting one person to hospital with serious injuries

– The suspect is now being described as a white male, with a black covering over their face

– Any witnesses contact police @TPS13Div 416-808-1300

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 27, 2023