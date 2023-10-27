Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 2:27 pm
Police tape at the scene of the shooting on Friday. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of the shooting on Friday. Global News
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Dufferin Street and Davenport Road area at 1:06 p.m. on reports a person had been shot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene westbound on Davenport Road.

Any witnesses were asked to contact police.

