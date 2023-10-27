Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Toronto shooting

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Dufferin Street and Davenport Road area at 1:06 p.m. on reports a person had been shot.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene westbound on Davenport Road.
Any witnesses were asked to contact police.
