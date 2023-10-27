Menu

Crime

Kitchener woman facing sexual assault charge following incident at youth facility

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 2:24 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they were contacted about the allegations on Sept. 7. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A woman who worked at a open-custody youth facility in Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they were contacted on Sept. 7 about an alleged sexual assault at an open-custody youth facility.

A woman was arrested last week, following a joint investigation was conducted by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region.

Trending Now

The 26-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and breach of trust by a public officer.

