Kitchener woman facing sexual assault charge following incident at youth facility

A woman who worked at a open-custody youth facility in Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police say they were contacted on Sept. 7 about an alleged sexual assault at an open-custody youth facility.
A woman was arrested last week, following a joint investigation was conducted by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region.
The 26-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and breach of trust by a public officer.
